Bucks vs Heat Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks take on the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Best-of-7 series on Sunday.

Bucks vs Heat Game 1 Preview

The Miami Heat came back in dramatic fashion on Friday, April 14 to top the Chicago Bulls in the final play-in game to secure the No. 8 seed in the 2023 NBA playoffs. They will now face off with the Milwaukee Bucks, who finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference with a league-leading record of 58-24.

During the regular season, the Bucks and Heat played each other four times and they split, 2-2. The Heat won the first two games, 108 to 102 and 111 to 95, then the Bucks took the next two games, 123 to 115 and 128 to 99, so it seems like the series has the potential to go six or seven games deep.

The schedule the Bucks vs Heat series is as follows:

Game 1: Bucks vs. Heat on Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT

Game 2: Bucks vs. Heat on Wednesday, April 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV

Game 3: Heat vs. Bucks on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Game 4: Heat vs. Bucks on Monday, April 24, tip-off time and channel TBA

Game 5: Bucks vs. Heat, Wednesday, April 26, tip-off time and channel TBA if needed

Game 6: Heat vs. Bucks, Friday, April 28, tip-off time and channel TBA if needed

Game 7: Bucks vs. Heat, Sunday, April 30, tip-off time and channel TBA if needed

Following their win over the Chicago Bulls to advance to play the Bucks, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said in a press conference that his team wants this very badly.

“I’ll start by saying this — our team has obviously not been perfect this year. but I do know one thing about the men in that locker room the last 48 hours. I know how categorically, unequivocally, how badly and desperately our group wanted to get into this damn thing. To get into the playoffs, to have an opportunity to compete for a title and that’s the part that I love about this group, even when there are some frustrating times during the season, I know how badly these guys want to win and how much they put into it and it was just great to see that competitive spirit,” said Spoelstra.

He added, “It feels like we’re in round 2 already and we just earned the right now to start the playoffs, but damn, we’re grateful for that. We wanted to get in this damn thing and we’re looking forward to the next challenge.”

Game 1 between the Bucks and Heat tips off on Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.