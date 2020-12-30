Bucks vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) play their second straight game against the Miami Heat (1-2) Wednesday evening.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Heat online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucks vs Heat live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle or Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBA TV, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Heat live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Bucks vs Heat Preview

After handling the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Milwaukee turned in a clunker against the New York Knicks, scoring a season-low 110 points in the loss.

“You give up 130 and 59 percent and 54 percent from the 3-point line, we need to be better at everything,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, per The Athletic. “They shot it at an extremely high level. Elfrid Payton, 3 for 3. Frank Ntilikina, 4 for 4. Julius Randle, 3 for 5. They’re just shooting them. Probably too clean, too free, too many makes. They just had a great night shooting, and we probably got to be a lot better defensively.”

The Deer responded nicely against the Heat Tuesday night, starting off fast and never looking back, winning in dominant fashion, 144-97.

Milwaukee is averaging 128.3 points a game, while Khris Middleton is averaging 26.3 points a game, and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind, averaging 21.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. Jrue Holiday has been a nice addition to the Bucks backcourt, averaging 17.3 points and just over five assists and under five rebounds per game.

“He’s so talented, and he’s so skilled. I think some of the passes he makes, the vision, the finishing, the left hand, it’s pretty special. We’re still learning Jrue and it’s probably the same for him with us, so we feel like he’s just going to get better and we’ll get better around him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about Holiday, per NBC.com. “Having Holiday on the team is big time,” Antetokounmpo added. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great human being. He can defend. He can score the ball. He’s going to bring that edge that we need.”

“They’re really good for a reason,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said about the Bucks, per the Miami Herald. “Really well coached. They have an MVP. They have a system. Holiday is a great fit in their program. They’ve really set the bar in the last two seasons, but the entire East is really competitive as you predict it would be. The competition raises the level of everyone.”

Miami was without Jimmy Butler Tuesday night, and his status remains questionable for this game. When asked about Butler’s status, Spoelstra said the following: “I don’t want to get into percentages. He’s out tonight and we’ll continue to re-evaluate him every day.”

Guard Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat in the loss Tuesday, scoring 23 points while also dishing out a team-high seven assists. Bam Adebayo added 12 points, and Kendrick Nunn chipped in 10. Tuesday’s 47-point loss to the Bucks was the second-worst ever in franchise history, and it was Milwaukee’s most dominant road win in history.

“It was pretty clear to everybody in the arena and anybody that was watching that game, at least for the first 20 minutes of it, that they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level,” Spoelstra said. “It looked like they’ve been thinking about this game for 80 days.