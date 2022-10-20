Bucks vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

In a playoff rematch, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a key early-season Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday, October 20.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bucks vs 76ers Preview

In a playoff rematch, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks seek an early edge in the playoff chase when the two collide on Thursday.

Philadelphia looks to bounce back from a 126-117 loss on opening night at Boston. The 76ers couldn’t hold the Celtics offense in check. Boston shot 56.1% from the field, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown posted 35 points apiece for the Celtics.

“Leaving out of Charleston, we knew what our principles are defensively, we kind of knew who we were,” 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said via Sports Illustrated’s All 76ers. “We kind of got away from that as the preseason ended and in the first game. I think that’s gonna be a big thing that we focus on these next couple of games is getting back to what we are and getting back to playing tight defense.”

The Sixers can ill afford to let Milwaukee shoot 56% or better and allow two star players get 35 points apiece. Bucks star post player Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points per game last season.

“Tonight is gonna be a great test,” Maxey said via All 76ers. “Giannis is a guy who we’re gonna have to rely on each other and rely on the guys behind us or whoever is guarding him at the time to wall up.”

Milwaukee, which will play its first regular season game on Thursday, doesn’t have second-leading scorer Khris Middleton available due to injury. Middleton averaged 20.1 points per game last season.

Bucks forward Jrue Holiday could help the scoring load in the meanwhile. Holiday averaged 18.3 points per game last season, and he has put up 30 or more points against the Sixers before but not since 2018. He came close once last season with a 24-point performance on February 17.

“We gotta build our chemistry together because at the end of the day people follow us, and people listen to us,” Giannis said in an October 12 press conference. “Got to be more vocal — I trust him as a point guard, … probably the best point guard I’ve ever played with.”

Milwaukee brings back much of its veteran core around Antetokounmpo this season. The Bucks have double-digit scorers back in Bobby Portis (14.6), Brook Lopez (12.4), and Grayson Allen (11.1).

Philadelphia meanwhile put up points effectively in the season opener with 50% shooting and 38.2% from three-point range. James Harden hit the ground running with 35 points, and Joel Embiid posted 26 points.

Milwaukee will need to slow down both Harden and Embiid but also watch for Tobias Harris. The Sixers forward scored 18 points in the opener.