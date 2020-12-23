Bucks vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two Eastern Conference powerhouses clash when the Milwaukee Bucks kick off their season on the road against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden Wednesday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Celtics online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via TNTDrama.com or the TNT app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via TNTDrama.com or the TNT app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch TNT and 80-plus other TV channels via YouTube TV:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can watch the Bucks vs Celtics live on the YouTube app, which is available on your your Roku, Roku TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the YouTube website.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Bucks vs Celtics Preview

The Bucks are looking for their third straight Eastern Conference title this year, and after locking up superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year supermax deal worth $228.2 million last week, they took their first steps toward getting there. Antetokounmpo said this week that while his team isn’t going to change much, per se, the goal is to be more aggressive.

“I don’t think we change the way we approach it because it’s been working the last two years. We’ve won a lot of games and we’ve created winning habits,” Antetokounmpo said Monday. “Obviously, I think we’ve got to get better. We throw a first punch. We’ve got to throw a second punch and the second punch is gotta be better in the playoffs so you’ve got to basically do what you do in the regular season, you’ve got to carry over in the playoffs then you’ve got to do it even better.”

The addition of Jrue Holiday will be something to watch for with the Bucks. Milwaukee signed the shooting guard this offseason with the hopes of giving Antetokounmpo some added firepower on offense. Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season, and he should be a nice compliment to Antetokounmpo.

As for the Celtics, Romeo Langford will miss the game with a wrist injury and Kemba Walker, who is dealing with a knee injury, will also miss the game. Walker is expected to return in January, but in the meantime, the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and new offseason addition Tristan Thompson will carry the load for Boston on opening night. You can also expect veteran Jeff Teague to fill in at point guard for the next month or so.

Tatum in particular is on the cusp of entering the league’s elite tier of players. His 2019 campaign was full of season highs: He averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals last year, and this year, he’s looking for more.

“I don’t really get caught up into technically being a superstar,” Tatum said heading into the season. “I just feel like each year I want to improve, I want to get better. I don’t put a ceiling on where I’m trying to get to. I want to be one of the best. I want to be one of the best to play this game. I want to be one of the best in the game. So I don’t think that now I feel different. Every year I take the approach that I just want to be better than I was last year.”

Milwaukee is 2-1 in its last three games against Boston, winning both home matchups while losing on the road.