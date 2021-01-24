How to Watch Bucs vs Packers Without Cable

A spot in the Super Bowl is on the line as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The game starts at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Packers for free:

Bucs vs Packers Preview

Tampa Bay has a chance to earn its first Super Bowl berth since 2003 as they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Bucs got the best of the Packers during a regular-season matchup 38-10, dominating thanks to a massive fist half. That being said, the Bucs aren’t resting on their laurels heading into the rematch against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers — the top seed in the NFC.

“It’s the same thing as the Saints last week, having beaten us twice [in the regular season], pretty badly once,” said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. “And we won that ballgame. You can’t fall into that trap of what happened last time. They’re a much, much better football team, we’re a much better football team. They’re different right now. So you’d better take care of today’s work each and every day.”

The Bucs bested the Saints last week despite a mediocre effort from quarterback Tom Brady (199 yards, 2 touchdowns). Sure, the matchup between Brady and Aaron Rodgers has many intrigued, but Brady is just worried on staying warm during a January day at Lambeau Field.

“You’ve just gotta have some mental toughness and wear some warm clothes and be ready to go,” Brady said. “It’s chilly, man. That’s January football in the Northeast, Midwest. We’ll be prepared. The team that plays the best is going to win. Not the team that is the coldest. We’re going to have to go out there and play well. We’re going to be challenged and it’s going to be a great game.”

The Packers coasted by the Rams in the divisional round, pulling out a 32-18 win. It was the rushing game that shined, with Green Bay managing 188 yards on the ground, led by 99 from Aaron Jones.

“I think it was a good reminder for all of us how important it is to just be patient, and if teams aren’t willing to stop the run, there’s no need to maybe abandon it at all,” Rodgers said this week.

“It’s something that we took into last week against a team (the Rams) who also wanted to play some shell coverage, and I think we were patient with the run and it paid off for us.”

The Bucs will be without receiver Antonio Brown for the matchup, who was ruled out earlier this week with a knee injury.

“It obviously sucks for Antonio. We wish he could be out there with us,” Brady said. “Other guys are gonna have to step up and do the job. I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that haven’t been out there as much when AB’s been in there.”

INJURY REPORT

Bucs: OUT: WR Antonio Brown (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)

Packers: OUT: DL Kingsley Keke (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (back)