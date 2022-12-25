How to Watch Bucs vs Cardinals Game Online for Free

The 2022-2023 NFL regular season has just three weeks left. One of the match-ups with playoff implications (at least on one side of the ball) is when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bucs vs Cardinals streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bucs vs Cardinals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bucs vs Cardinals Preview

The 4-10 Arizona Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have a chance to play spoiler for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 6-8 and yet still have a 74 percent chance to make the playoffs this year.

If the Buccaneers win out, they will win the NFC South and secure a playoff berth, most likely as a four seed where they will take on the fifth seed in the NFC. In fact, even if the Bucs lose to the Cardinals, they can still make the playoffs if they beat the Carolina Panthers in week 17 and the Atlanta Falcons in week 18.

In his press conference this week after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week 15, Brady said that they have to stop the unforced errors and beating themselves.

“Unforced errors — two fumbles, two interceptions, you can’t win football games like that,” said Brady, adding, “We had a good first half, we’re in a good position and then we literally just gave them the ball. If you give them the ball, obviously we can’t score. They’re a good offense and they scored and they took advantage … we have the ability to play good. I don’t think we lack confidence in playing good, I think it’s just consistency. Two good quarters doesn’t win you any football games. Five turnovers doesn’t win you any football games … [we have to] work hard. Just work hard. We got a huge game coming up. I know I keep saying it, but it’s a reality. Gotta go make it better.”

Brady also said took responsibility for the turnovers and said he has to be better.

“The two fumbles were my fault. It was uncharacteristic. One of the interceptions was just a terrible throw and the other one I made, I got hit and I was laying on the ground and the ball landed in his arms, so … it’s just our execution. Turnovers kill you. It killed us today. It was not the way we need to do in order to win. Certainly not the way I need to play in order to win,” said Brady.

The Buccaneers at Cardinals game kicks off on Christmas Day, December 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.