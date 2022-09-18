Bucs vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to snap a regular-season losing streak to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 18.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bucs vs Saints streaming live online today:

Bucs vs Saints Preview

New Tampa Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said it straight regarding his team’s struggles against New Orleans.

“Coach [Todd] Bowles said today, ‘It’s not a rivalry unless there’s some give-and-take.’ We definitely want to come out and put our best foot forward,” Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs said via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “I think that’s what it’s been — one game could be us shooting ourselves in the foot, penalties — next game, we get the penalties under control but then give the ball to them and turn it over. It’s [about] honing everything in, having good fundamentals and technique, good attitude, good effort and going out there and playing a tough game.”

Tampa Bay hasn’t beaten the Saints in the regular season since superstar quarterback Tom Brady joined the team in 2020. The Saints own a seven-game regular season winning streak over the Bucs, which goes back to 2018.

Adding salt to the wound, Brady never got swept by a division opponent when he played for the New England Patriots for two decades. Brady helping the Bucs oust the Saints in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round seems like an aside to the Bucs.

“They’re a very physical team. They beat us up physically. Just a tough, hard-nosed team. They’re well-coached,” Brady told the media on September 15.

“It’s gotta be good football on offense, defense, and special teams,” Brady added. “They’re too good of a team to think that you can win one phase and win the game.”

Jameis Winston, the Saints starting quarterback who left the Bucs in 2020 as a free agent, still wants to beat his old team as if he hasn’t yet. Winston didn’t start in the 2020 wins over the Bucs as he sat behind Drew Brees. When Winston took the reins in 2021, he got knocked out of the first Bucs game with an ACL tear.

“I was just rooting for us to win, and we won,” Winston said via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “So that excitement was more important as a team [than] my injury at the time. The show goes on. I was hoping for a miracle MRI result, but it didn’t happen.

“But again, this week is about us competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I’m here now, healthy and I’m ready to rock. That’s it,” Winston added.