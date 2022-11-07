Where to Watch Colgate vs Buffalo Basketball Game Today

The Buffalo Bulls host the Colgate Raiders at UB Alumni Arena on Monday, November 7 in the season opener for both squads.

Colgate vs Buffalo Preview

The Raiders were the Patriot League champions last year, and will have several key players returning from that squad, including senior forward Keegan Records (9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists), senior guard Ryan Moffatt (9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg), sophomore guard Alex Capitano, junior center Jeff Woodward (6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg), junior forward Sam Thomson (2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.6 apg) and sophomore guard Nicolas Louis-Jacques (2.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg).

“Last year, the consistency of our front court was critical to the team’s success,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said. “Considering we return Ryan, Keegan, Jeff, and Sam, I’m confident that we have great stability at those spots. I’m not, however, expecting more of the same from them. They have worked hard this off-season and I’m very much looking forward to seeing how the improvements they have made as players – and now upperclassmen leaders – translate to the season ahead.”

Colgate finished with a 23-12 overall record last year, averaging 75.6 points a game on offense while shooting 47.4% from the field. The Raiders will also be adding three new freshman guards to the mix: Chandler Baker, Brady Cummins and Braeden Smith.

On the other side, the Bulls finished with a 19-11 overall record last season. Buffalo averaged 79.9 points a game, shooting 45.5 from the floor as a team.

Buffalo has several new contributors, including guard Armoni Foster, sophomore guard Kanye Jones, fifth-year forward Sy Chatman and freshman center Isaac Jack. Chatman is expected to play a significant role, as he averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds last season while with Illinois State.

The Bulls also have a few role players returning this season, including senior forward LaQuill Hardnett (2.7 points a game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 16 steals and 16 blocked shots and sophomore guard Curtis Jones (2.5 ppg., 1.8 rpg., 35 assists, 14 steals). Hartnett should also take on a larger as well, along with forward Jonnivius Smith.

“Win today, that’s the biggest thing,” Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell said, via The Buffalo News. “That’s how you get better. And approach it that way. The schedule, people say, it’s a tough schedule, and we’ve always had a good, challenging non-conference schedule. But you want to compete. Compete for championships and compete for postseason play, and I don’t think that’s changed in our minds, at all. It’s different because you don’t have as many familiar faces. But there’s a lot of potential.”