Buffalo vs Maryland Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Coming off their first winning season since 2014, Maryland opens up the 2022 college football campaign against a Buffalo Bulls squad coming off a down year in the MAC.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Buffalo vs Maryland streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Buffalo vs Maryland live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Buffalo vs Maryland live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Buffalo vs Maryland live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Buffalo vs Maryland live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Buffalo vs Maryland live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Buffalo vs Maryland Preview

As Buffalo enters the 2022 season the team is coming off of its first losing season in four years. The Bulls struggled in head coach Maurice Linguist’s first season at the helm.

The offense wasn’t bad for Buffalo last season as they averaged over 400 yards per game. Coming back this season the Bulls will have some experience on the interior of the offensive line.

Buffalo will also bring back running back Ron Cook who rushed for 377 yards last season. While the Bulls did lose starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease but they do get senior quarterback Matt Myers back who has some starting experience. He’ll also get last year’s top receiver back in Quian Williams who caught 63 passes last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulls should be better this season as they bring six starters back from last season. The defensive line has plenty of depth headlined by nose tackle Daymond Williams.

The linebacking corp gets a star back in James Patterson who had 114 total tackles and four sacks last season. In the secondary Marcus Fuqua will headling a group that hopes they got some help from the transfer portal.

For Maryland, the team is coming off their fourth and best season under head coach Mike Locksley who led the Terps to a 7-6 record. The offense will be led by returning quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who passed for almost 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

The receivers should be strong as the leading receiver Rakim Jarrett is back from last season. Dontay Demus and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland should also be viable weapons for the Terps. On the offensive line, Maryland gets all five starters back from last season including left tackle Jaelyn Duncan.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Terps have to be better if they want to build on last season. Last season Maryland’s defense ranked 13th in scoring in the Big Ten.

Leading the way on the defensive side of the ball should be middle linebacker, Ruben Hyppolite who had 62 tackles last season. Tarheeb Still is back at corner and the team’s line should be buoyed by defensive tackles Ami Finau and Moria Nasili-Kite.

For both these teams, it’s an opportunity to get the season off on a positive note. Whoever wins could be setting themselves up for a trip to another bowl game.