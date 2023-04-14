Bulls vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Play-In Game Online

The Chicago Bulls travel to Miami to take on the Heat at the Kaseya Center on Friday, April 14 in the final play-in game in the Eastern Conference.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Heat online:

Bulls vs Heat Preview

The winner of this game will earn the East’s No. 8 playoff seed and will head to Milwaukee to take on the No. 1 seed Bucks.

The Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors in their first play-in matchup, 109-105. Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago with a game-high 39 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter. The Bulls came back after being down by as many as 19 points, and LaVine was a huge reason why.

“What he did at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth before he came back out, it would have been very, very difficult for us to have won that game if he had not done that,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said about LaVine after the play-in victory. “So his performance was extraordinary. And it gave us life and it gave us hope. And then once we got back into it, a lot of guys made a lot of different plays. But I give him credit. He just had that mentality like he was going to do whatever he can do to help us get back in the game.”

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for Chicago, while center Nikola Vucevic chipped in 14 points while hauling in a game-high 13 boards.

The Heat did not fare as well in their first play-in matchup, losing to the Atlanta Hawks, 116-105 on April 11. Miami was destroyed on the boards, getting out-rebounded 63-39, while Atlanta also dominated in the paint, out-scoring the Heat 64-46 down by the rim.

Kyle Lowry had the best game of his season, scoring a game-high 33 points, while Tyler Herro added 26 points and Jimmy Butler scored 21 in a losing effort.

“We have to know we are capable of winning, if we start out the right way and if we rebound obviously,” Butler said after the loss. “But it’s just, I don’t know, shots don’t go in, we foul — that’s never the recipe for success with us. So come Friday, we’ve got to play, like, legit the exact opposite that we played tonight.”

Miami couldn’t match Atlanta’s size, and now, the Heat will be challenged by Chicago’s strong backcourt in LaVine and DeRozan. Another player who could make life difficult for Miami is veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, whose tenacious defense could wind up be a big factor.

The Bulls are 3-0 against the Heat this season. They last played Miami on March 18, winning 113-99 in Chicago.