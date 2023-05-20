How to Buy Haney vs Lomachenko Fight

The premier boxing match this weekend is between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Haney vs Lomachenko Preview

Billed as “Checkmate,” U.S. boxer Devin Haney is taking on Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grande Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20.

Haney enters the bout as the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion, while Lomachenko enters the bout as the former unified lightweight champion; he has also held multiple world championships in three weight classes (featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight). So it should be a real fight to the finish.

According to CBS Sports boxing expert Brian Campbell, Haney “just might be the future of boxing.”

He writes:

If you were looking to create the most well-rounded boxer possible in a video game, one would look no further than Haney as the default template. At just 24, Haney is already an 8-year pro after skipping the U.S. Olympic amateur route in favor of turning pro as just a teenager in Tijuana, Mexico, where 10 of his first 15 fights took place. Recruitment from every major promoter followed as Haney showed confidence and an ability as a ring technician which belied his age. And outside of being rocked in the closing rounds and forced to hang on late in outpointing former champion Jorge Linares in 2021, Haney has been nearly flawless in winning all 29 of his fights.

But he also said of Lomachenko, “Lomachenko’s legacy has long been built upon his desire to face the best possible opponent at every given turn … a 2022 decision win over Jamaine Ortiz had some questioning whether he was finally slowing down after being hit more cleanly than fans and critics have been accustomed to. So how did Lomachenko respond to the whispers? By seeking out Haney to not only try and win back his old titles but to add a fourth and fulfill a long held dream of becoming an undisputed champion, which became difficult in his previous divisions because of how regularly he was avoided.”

Campbell continued, “A victory here would very easily be the most impressive of his 20-bout pro career, which is saying a lot considering his accomplishments and the many elite names he has already conquered. But as Haney said it himself in the build to the fight, he believes all of the odds are stacked against Lomachenko as the smaller and older fighter against a huge lightweight who just might hold advantages in both power and speed, to boot.”

The Haney vs Lomachenko bout airs live on Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus pay-per-view.