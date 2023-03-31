Where to Watch BYU Spring Game 2023

Fans of the BYU Cougars will get an early preview of their team when the Cougars play their spring scrimmage game on Friday, March 31 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU Spring Game 2023 Preview

Brigham Young will enter the Big 12 Conference for the first time this year after being an independent university for the past 12 seasons.

As it has in years past, this game will take place on Alumni Day, with the BYU Alumni game following the scrimmage.

“It’s going to be more of a practice than a true scrimmage,” Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake told the team’s official website. “We’ll have some live work as well if the weather permits. The key is to get the fans out there so they can get to see our guys and for us to support our alumni. Whether they played under LaVell [Edwards], [Gary] Crowton, Bronco [Mendenhall] or myself, it’s great to get them back together. We should probably do it more often. I challenge our staff to get more alumni events going. It doesn’t always have to be a touch or flag football game. We’ll definitely need all of the interaction and support from our fans and alumni as we head into the Big 12.”

The Cougars finished with an overall record of 8-5 last season. It was an up and down year for BYU. After starting out 4-1, they lost four games in a row against Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The Cougars managed to finish the season strong, winning their final four games of the season, however.

BYU averaged 31.3 points a game on offense last season, featuring a well-balanced attack that put up over 176 yards on the ground and 249 yards passing per contest. Defensively, BYU gave up 29.5 points per game.

Jaren Hall was Brigham Young’s quarterback last year, but he graduated and former USC and Pitt QB Kedon Slovis, who transferred to BYU this offseason, will be taking Hall’s place. Key returning players for the Cougars include defensive lineman Tyler Batty, wide receiver Kody Epps and linebacker Ben Bywater.

Frequent snow storms and bad weather have limited BYU’s outdoor practices so far in March, and naturally, the team is hoping for clear skies during the scrimmage.

“I obviously wish we could have been in the stadium,” Sitake told the media after practice this week, per The Daily Herald. “The weather didn’t allow us to do that. We just want to get outside and get in the sunlight. This is winter ball right now. We’re trying to get to spring ball. Let’s start praying for some good weather now