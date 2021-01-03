How to Watch Cal Fire Documentary Online Without Cable

Cal Fire is a documentary that takes viewers inside the California wildfire season. It premieres Sunday, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Cal Fire streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Discovery and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Cal Fire live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

‘Cal Fire’ Preview

Firefighter’s POV Battling California Wildfire | Cal FireFollow along with firefighter Ben Riley as he joins the rest of the Cal Fire force fighting flames in California’s Lassen National Forest. This footage was recorded on August 31. To watch more of these heroic firefighters, check out GO original series Cal Fire. Watch by downloading the Discovery GO app or on Discovery.com/CalFire. Subscribe… 2020-09-11T17:00:04Z

The Discovery Channel in partnership with Cal Fire (the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection) to bring viewers this new documentary about the Cal Fire workers’ “battle against life-threatening blazes.”

This past year, California battled its worst wildfire season in the state’s history. The men and women on the frontlines are heroes and Cal Fire wants to tell their stories.

The Discovery Channel press release reads:

The 2020 fire season in California is catastrophic, with more than 4.1 million acres burned, 9,400 homes and structures destroyed, and 33 lives lost to date. The men and women of Cal Fire sacrifice their own lives to protect others. Many firefighters are unable to go home to their families for weeks as they constantly put the public’s needs above their own. In the series, multiple camera crews were embedded with Cal Fire’s frontline firefighters across the state – from Shasta in the North to San Diego in the South for the past three months, deploying cutting edge technology including fire-resistant helmet cameras to bring viewers an ultra-immersive perspective on the blazes. Crews had to undergo “Red Flag” training and were equipped with special protective gear in order to accompany the firefighters on the fire lines. Cal Fire gives viewers a first-hand look at some of California’s most destructive fires including the Apple Fire near the Cherry Valley neighborhood in Southern California, the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest and the El Dorado Fire near San Bernardino County. From Napa to San Diego, several fires ravaged California this year – and the worst is likely yet to come as they are in the midst of an unpredictable Santa Ana wind season. Viewers can follow these heroic firefighters’ experience during wildfire season now on the GO Original series Cal Fire, available on the app or at Discovery.com/CalFire. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CalFire, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

Cal Fire premieres Sunday, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.