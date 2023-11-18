Cal vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The California Golden Bears (4-6, overall, 2-5 in the Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7 overall, 2-6 in Pac-12) will clash on Saturday, November 18 at Stanford Stadium.

Cal vs Stanford

Preview

The Golden Bears are fresh from snapping a four-game losing streak, beating the Washington State Cougars, 42-39 last weekend. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Mendoza had some help from his running game as well. Running back Jaydn Ott finished with 167 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Defensively, the Bears forced four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception), which made all the difference.

On the other side, the Cardial is coming off a lopsided 62-17 loss to No. 10 ranked Oregon State on November 11. Stanford QB Ashton Daniels went 10-16 for 200 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Daniels also led the Cardinal in rushing with 37 yards and a TD.

Stanford had four turnovers in the loss, and was inefficient on third down, going 3-of-13. After losing three of its last four, the Cardinal won’t be appearing in any bowl games this year.

The Bears enter this game as 6.5 point favorites. One storyline to watch heading into this one is the health of Daniels, who is questionable with a hand injury.

What They're Saying

“This is one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics. I think it’s OK to talk about it, the history, The Axe, all that goes into it. I want them to appreciate how much it means to people and how special it is. It’s an honor and it’s humbling, but what’s most important is that we practice really well to give ourselves the chance to play good football this weekend — Cal head coach Justin Wilcox.

“I think it is going to be a little strange. I think once the game gets going it will feel pretty normal, you go in competition mode, but it’ll be a different experience for sure. … I’ll always root for Cal and love Cal. Now being on the other side of it, this is my family, the Stanford Cardinal. I’m excited to be able to go into a battle and it’s a great rivalry.” — Cal alumnus and current Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, on facing his alma mater.