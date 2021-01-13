How to Watch ‘Call Your Mother’ Without Cable

The latest family comedy to hit the airwaves is Call Your Mother, premiering Wednesday, January 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Call Your Mother episodes online for free:

‘Call Your Mother’ Preview

The Cast Members of ABC's "Call Your Mother" Call Their MothersThe cast members of ABC's new comedy 'Call Your Mother"—Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall—call their actual moms on camera to see what candid (and cute!) antics will ensue. Watch the series premiere of "Call Your Mother" WEDNESDAY JAN 13 9:30|8:30c on ABC! 2021-01-12T02:00:05Z

Call Your Mother stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jean, an empty-nester who “wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought,” according to the ABC description of the series.

In the pilot, Jean “decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives.” Then in episode two, titled “Distressed Jean” and airing January 20, “Jean attempts to hang out with her kids but quickly realizes they have jobs and lives of their own. She soon finds herself lost navigating the streets of Los Angeles and discovers a new friend along the way.”

In episode three, titled “Quaran-Jean” and airing January 27, “After the secret gets out that Jean came to L.A. to check on Freddie but not Jackie during quarantine, Jean plans a girls’ night for just her and Jackie to bond, but it doesn’t go as smoothly as planned. Meanwhile, Celia grows frustrated with Freddie always counting on his mother to take care of him and confronts him for taking Jean’s advice over hers.”

In addition to Sedgwick, Call Your Mother stars Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Emma Caymares as Celia, Austin Crute as Lane and Patrick Brammall as Danny. Guest stars include Sherri Shepherd, Jackie Seiden, and Ta’Ronda Jones.

Call Your Mother marks Sedgwick’s first regular TV role since 2017’s Ten Days in the Valley. She told TV Insider that as a mom of two grown children, the show really spoke to her.

“My kids [Travis, 31, and Sosie, 28] are older now, but when they’re here for dinner or we’re spending a week together, you’re 100 percent back in as a mom and then you’re fired again [when they leave]. You’re constantly doing this dance of how much do I insinuate myself? How much unsolicited advice do I give?” said Sedgwick.

And when asked if real-life husband Kevin Bacon might make an appearance, she said, “You never know! He clearly could do this kind of comedy, and it’d sure be great to have him.”

Call Your Mother airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.