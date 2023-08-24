Where to Watch France vs Canada Basketball in US

France and Canada are set to square off in the first round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday, August 25, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

France vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023 Preview

Led by point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Canada is looking to earn a bid to the 2024 Olympics. If it finishes in the top two amongst a loaded field that includes the United States, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Venezuela, that will happen.

“As competitors, you always want to win. And that’s the main thing. I don’t feel like we have anything to prove. We just want to win,” guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Canada told Yahoo! Sports about his team’s goals heading into its first game against France.

“And I think it’s a pride to represent your country. But I think that’s where things get tricky: when you start to play to beat other people and not to win. And it sounds like the same thing, but it’s just a little bit different when you’re not really focused on the main thing. And I think for us that’s just winning gold, representing Canada and doing that.”

On the other side, France will be led by Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, along with fellow NBA stars Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum. Like Canada, France has it’s eye on the Olympics in 2024, which will be held in Paris, making the bid all the more attractive.

“We’re going to use this year for next year, that’s for sure,” France’s head coach Vincent Collet said. “We’re going to put in place a system of values, which we’ve been carrying for some time, which we’re going to insist on even more with Paris 2024 in our sights.”

“I think for us, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games start today. It’s not just a World Cup, it’s also a big preparation for next summer,” Batum said, adding: “We have to show the world that we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams:

Canadian roster:

Kyle Alexander (Valencia | Liga ACB)

Nickeil Aleander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA)

RJ Barrett (New York Knicks | NBA)

Trae Bell-Haynes (Budućnost VOLI | Montenegrin Basketball League)

Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets | NBA)

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA)

Zach Edey (Purdue University | NCAA)

Melvin Ejim (Unicaja | Liga ACB)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA)

Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz | NBA)

Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks | NBA)

Phil Scrubb (Niagara River Lions | Canadian Elite Basketball League)

Thomas Scrubb (Monbus Obradoiro | Liga ACB)

Kenny Chery

France roster: