How to Buy Canelo vs Ryder Fight

John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-5-0, 18 KO) will take on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 28 KO) at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara on Saturday, May 6.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the PPV card (7 p.m. EDT start time; Canelo vs Ryder will start around 1 a.m. EDT/10 p.m. PT) can be bought exclusively through DAZN right here:

Buy Canelo vs Ryder

The PPV itself costs $54.99, but note that you need to be subscribed to DAZN ($19.99 per month if you sign up for a year, or $24.99 if you sign up for a month) to order.

After purchasing the PPV, you can watch Canelo vs Ryder live on the DAZN app or the DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Canelo vs Ryder Preview

This fight will be a homecoming of sorts for Alvarez, who hasn’t fought in his home land of Mexico since 2011. Twelve years is a long time, and he will be defending his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles to boot.

“It is special after 12 years and everything I have achieved to return to my land as the best and be able to offer this experience,” Alvarez said, according to the Washington Post. “I feel happy and grateful to the people because they saw me grow here and now coming back as the best in the world and giving the fight is an honor for me.”

Alvarez is the heavy favorite, but that’s not deterring his challenger. “I think this is the silver lining of my career. I’ve had ups and downs, I’ve taken the knocks,” Ryder told DAZN. “I think this fight has come at the right time, the best mentally and physically I could ever be. I’m really looking forward to it.”

“He’s still well up there as one of the pound-for-pound currently, not just that, he’s one of the best of our generation, so in the shortlist of the top five,” Ryder added. “He’s still dangerous and there’s still maybe the best of him to come. Heading to Vegas on April 20th, two weeks beforehand. One week in Vegas then to Guadalajara. Final few days, sharpen the tools. It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna have a good crowd out there.”

Most recently, Alvarez defeated Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin, while Ryder has won four fights in a row, including wins over Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker.

Here’s a look at the stats for both fighters:

CANELO ALVAREZ:

Nationality: Mexican

Date of birth: 18 July 1990

Height: 5′ 8.5″

Reach: 70.5″

Total fights: 62

Record: 58-2-2 (39 KOs)

JOHN RYDER:

Nationality: British

Date of birth: 19 July 1988

Height: 5′ 9″

Reach: 72″

Total fights: 37

Record: 32-5-0 (18 KOs)

And a look at the complete fight card with undercard included: