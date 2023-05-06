Canelo vs Ryder Live Stream: How to Watch on Roku, Firestick or Other Devices

The latest marquee boxing match-up is between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder, who go toe-to-toe Saturday in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the PPV card (7 p.m. EDT start time; Canelo vs Ryder will start around 1 a.m. EDT/10 p.m. PT) can be bought exclusively through DAZN right here:

Buy Canelo vs Ryder

The PPV itself costs $54.99, but note that you need to be subscribed to DAZN ($19.99 per month if you sign up for a year, or $24.99 if you sign up for a month) to order.

After purchasing the PPV, you can watch Canelo vs Ryder live on the DAZN app or the DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Preview

Boxer Canelo Alvarez is returning to Mexico for the first time in over a decade when he takes on John Ryder in Guadalajara on Saturday, May 6. The fight is being bill as “The King is Coming Home.” But in an interview with Radio Rahim, Ryder said that Canelo isn’t the only king around and King Charles may not be the only British king crowned this weekend.

“I’ve often dreamed about fighting Canelo … I’m fully prepared for it, I’ve had a great camp,” said Ryder. “I know what I’m up against, but I believe that timing is everything in this sport and the timing is right for me.”

The British boxer continued, “We’ve got our own coronation back home in the U.K., Prince Charles becomes the king. Maybe we could have two kings crowned this weekend from England, King Charles, and King John.”

When asked about getting his focus together to take on a fighter like Alvarez in his own backyard, Ryder said that the past times that he’s done something like this and it didn’t go his way have prepared him for this.

“I think this is why this moment is that more special, about the adversity of the close fights going the other way in the past. Them darks days lead to bright mornings, but at the time you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think this has all prepared me for now. In the subconscious mind I think it would have broken many a man, but I’ve kept the faith, I’ve dug deep, I’ve got a fantastic team around me in trainers, managers, coaches, and I think it’s all led me to now and for this particular reason, for this fight,” said Ryder.

The undercard for the event is as follows:

Flyweight: Julio Cesar Martinez (Mexico) vs Ronal Batista (Panama)

Super lightweight: Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (Mexico) vs Steve Spark (Australia)

Light heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (Ukraine) vs Ricards Bolotniks (Latvia)

Featherweight: Nathan Devon Rodriguez (US) vs Alexander Mejia (Nicaragua)

Lightweight: Bek Nurmaganbet (Kazakstan) vs Argenis Espana (Venezuela)

Super middleweight: Lawrence King (US) vs Elio German Rafael (Argentina)

Super featherweight: Abilkhan Amankul (Kazakstan) vs Fabian Rios Frausto (Mexico)

Super featherweight: Johansen Alvarez Suarez (Mexico) vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin (Mexico)

Super welterweight” Carlos Rojo Vazques (Mexico) vs Fabian Trejo Rivera (Mexico)

Light flywight: Jesus Larios (Mexico) vs TBA

The Alvarez vs Ryder bout is airing on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on DAZN pay-per-view.