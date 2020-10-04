How to Watch Cardinals vs Panthers Game Online Without Cable

The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they head to Carolina to take on Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cardinals vs Panthers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Phoenix, Charlotte and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Phoenix and Charlotte

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Phoenix, Charlotte and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Phoenix. It is NOT available in Charlotte

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cardinals vs Panthers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cardinals vs Panthers Preview

The Cardinals were off to a stellar start to the year before stumbling last week at home in the form of a 26-23 loss to Detroit. While the offense piled up nearly 400 yards, Kyler Murray’s three interceptions were too much for Arizona to overcome.

“I don’t think we played bad,” Murray said. “The interceptions and the turnovers kind of put us in a hole, especially giving them good field position. Despite those, I felt like we moved the ball well.”

Murray has look much-improved from his rookie year and is a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to prepare for thanks to his dual-threat ability.

“If you don’t rush him properly, he’s going to tear you apart,” Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said. “If you rush him (too aggressively), he can take off and run and make you pay. And at the same time he has the ability to run some quarterback runs. On every defensive play, you’re having to make sure you’re sound. He challenges you.”

Carolina picked up its first win of the year last week, besting the Chargers 21-16 behind five field goals and three turnovers from the defense.

“It was huge, especially coming on the road, creating your own energy. And the defense did just that,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after the win. “Of course you want to turn turnovers into seven points instead of field goals. But the defense created those turnovers and created energy and we fed off those guys.”

The head coaches know each other well, having faced off at the college level previously.

“I consider (Kliff Kingsbury) a friend,” Rhule said. “He’s one of the guys I called when I was trying to figure out last year if I was going to go to the NFL or not. He was kind enough to have a couple of my Baylor coaches out to talk football with him when he first went to Arizona to help us in the Big 12.”

An injury to keep an eye on is Cardinals star pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins, who has averaged more than 10 catches per game this season. He’s considered a game-time decision.

Arizona is a 3-point road favorite for the matchup.