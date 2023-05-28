How to Watch Carlisle vs Stockport League Two Final in US

The EFL League Two final is down to Carlisle vs Stockport on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (8:30 a.m. ET start time) won't be on TV

Carlisle vs Stockport Preview

The English football league system has 11 defined levels, with the Premier League at the top, followed by the English Football League (EFL) Championship level, the EFL League One and the EFL League Two as the top four tiers.

The EFL League Two final is set and Carlisle United and Stockport County are facing off for the fourth spot of teams getting promoted to the EFL League One for next season. The top three teams in the league are automatically promoted. This year they were Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town. Then the teams who finished fourth through seventh play a four-team tournament to see which team gets the fourth spot. The two teams met twice during the regular season; Stockport County won the first match 2-0, then they drew 2-2 in the second match.

In the semifinals, which is held in two legs, Carlisle United split the games with Bradford City but advanced to the finals based on aggregate goals (3 to 2). Stockport County also split their games with Salford City but advanced in a penalty shootout after their second game had to break a 2-2 aggregate goal tie.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor said in a post-game interview that it was a “great way” to win and they’ve got a “brilliant week” ahead of them going into the finals.

“It’s a great way to win, I’ve been there, and it’s a hard way to lose, I’ve been there too,” said Challinore, adding, “It’s now an absolutely brilliant week for us. Everybody else will be on holiday, on a beach … we’ve got a brilliant week ahead of us. We’ll embrace that. It’s a brilliant achievement. Going to Wembley is an experience I’ve had before, it will be a first time for [many of the] players.”

He continued, “You have to enjoy your wins but when we’re back in training the focus will be about recovery, making sure we’re ready to go. There’s nothing more certain that I’ve got 20+ players all wanting to be starting in a Wembley play-off next Sunday. What we do during the week will go a long way to deciding what happens there. We’ve got to go and perform and if we do that we have a chance of being a League One club next season.”

The Carlisle vs Stockton League Two final kicks off Sunday, May 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.