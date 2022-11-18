How to Watch Cat Griz Game 2022

The Montana State vs Montana Cat-Griz football game is always huge no matter the implications, but this one is especially significant, as College GameDay will be on site to watch the No. 3 Wildcats take on the No. 13 Grizzlies with major Big Sky and FCS playoff implications on the line.

Cat-Griz 2022 Preview

The Montana Grizzlies stand at 7-3 and are ranked 13th in the FCS and the Montana State Bobcats sit at 9-1 and are ranked third. Now they come together for the annual rivalry game The Brawl of the Wild.

ESPN’s College Game Day will be on hand for this intrastate rivalry, which Montana State head coach Brent Vigen knows is a big deal.

“We understand wholeheartedly what [this rivalry] means. The addition of College Game Day coming here is great for our university, our state, the rivalry, everything around it, but for us and our guys, it’s still about Saturday going out at noon and performing the best we can against a really good team … we have to play really well,” said Vigen.

He added, “I know the exposure piece is huge … I imagine the energy is pretty high anyways, so if it brings some more people out here, it’ll dial it up a little bit. But the exposure, that’s so hard to quantify. Thankful that it’s gotten in a position that they’ve chosen to come here, shine a light on the rivalry, our conference, Bozeman, MSU, everything. It’s going to be a great thing for our fans and our people.”

But he also said that they have to keep their focus and not get distracted by all the excitement.

“It matters so much to so many. IT’s all the small towns with split loyalties, families with split loyalties, it’s all of that that creates a rivalry like we have. … I know this game means so much to the people in this state. It’s Montana’s Super Bowl. But it’s our job as coaches, and the players’ jobs, to practice well and prepare to play very, very well. That’s what’s important to us,” said Vigen.

He continued, “Ultimately, it’s still about the game … you can’t let the moment get too big. It’s still got to be between the white lines. The environment around you, I think you can feed off the emotion, but ultimately, if you can’t focus on what’s happening on any particular play then all that is a bad influence. I think our guys have done a good job of playing within our home environment and letting it be an asset to us and we will need it to be on Saturday.”

The Montana vs Montana State game kicks off Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on MTN, Scripps and ESPN Plus.