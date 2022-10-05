Cavs vs 76ers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers meet in NBA preseason action on Wednesday, October 5.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (in the 76ers market) and Bally Sports Ohio (in the Cavs market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cavs vs 76ers streaming live online:

Cavs vs 76ers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers open preseason play against a Philadelphia 76ers team that already has one game under its belt.

Cleveland will debut its new backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs will likely also play starters Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Jarett Allen. Dylan Windler and Evan Mobley remain out with injuries.

“They will be like ‘Hey, I’m there,’ and I’m like, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any tickets for you,'” Mitchell said about his Cavs debut via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“To be honest, it really hasn’t hit me that I’m here. It probably won’t until the first home game,” Mitchell added. “When I put that jersey on, get out there and play with these guys, hear your name called … it’ll be different, but it’s exciting. It’s a new beginning, it’s a new step and I’m excited for it.”

Mitchell added that he likes how he and Garland team up in the backcourt.

“We’re very unselfish in a way, we try to help each other and … sometimes it’s too much, but not in a bad way,” Mitchell said per the Akron beacon Journal. “Sometimes you overtry, oversharing. Sometimes taking that shot is the shot in that possession for us as opposed to trying to get one more.”

“Or on the defensive end, our communication,” Mitchell added. “As much as I’ve been talking and sharing, giving my input on what I’ve seen, he’s doing the same thing right back to me and also to the group. There’s things that we can obviously still work on and get better at.”

The Sixers will likely start James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris. They helped the Sixers down the Brooklyn Nets 127-108 in their preseason opener. Maxey had a big game with 20 points. Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz scored 15 points apiece.

“Just trying to help us win and try to push the pace and set the tone,” Maxey said via USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “Tobias (Harris) said something about how this game will set the tone for the year, and I was with him on that. We tried to go out there and send a message.”