Cavs vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Tonight’s Game Online

The Boston Celtics (3-1) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) at TD Garden on October 28.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston (in Celtics market) and Bally Sports Ohio (in Cavs market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Ohio.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Celtics, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Ohio (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Cavs vs Celtics Preview

The Celtics are averaging 116.3 points a game through four games this season, winning their first three matchups. Boston is coming off its first loss of the season, falling 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls on October 24. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 26 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in 21, but the Celtics outscored by Chicago in the second quarter, 35-15, and it was a huge turning point in the game.

Both Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and forward Grant Williams were ejected in the frustrating loss.

“I just have to have better composure under the circumstances,” Mazzulla said about his ejection after the game. “We just have to be more composed in all situations,” Mazzulla added, via the Boston Herald. “In a situation where the game’s not going your way and something like that happens, it just adds to the distraction. Regardless of what happens, we have to be better and more composed and it starts with me.”

Williams will be serving a one-game suspension doled out by the NBA league office this week after making incidental contact with official Cheryl Flores, the reason for his objection against the Bulls. His absence could be a huge one in this game, as the Celtics will be thin in the paint.

On the other side, the Cavs are fresh from a 103-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Cleveland finished with six players in double figures led by forward Evan Mobley (22 points).

Center Jarrett Allen also had a big game, netting 18 points while hauling in 16 boards, a team-high. So far this season, Allen is averaging a double-double (13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds) and together with Mobley, has formed a formidable two-headed monster in the paint for Cleveland.

“You can work hard and have fun, that’s what Cavs basketball is all about,” Allen said after the win. “Evan showed tonight that he can be one of the best in the league, and we just went out and competed hard. That’s what it came down to.”

With Williams out of this game for Boston, expect Allen and Mobley to get the call early and often. Cleveland is averaging 113.3 points a game on offense to start the season, while shooting 47.2% from the floor. If the Cavs can expose Williams’ absence, they could eke out a win here.