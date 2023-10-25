Cavs vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The NBA returns, as the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 25.

The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio (Cavs markets) and YES Network (Nets markets), but if you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Cavs vs Nets Live Stream Guide

Cavs vs Nets Preview

The Nets finished with a 45-37 record last year, falling in the first round of the playoffs. Brooklyn got swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in a disappointing early exit. The offseason hasn’t been quiet in any way, shape or form either.

Among the new additions for Brooklyn include Darius Bazley, Harry Giles III, Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV and Trendon Watford.

On offense last season, Brooklyn averaged 113.4 points a game, which was ranked 20th in the NBA. Defensively, the Nets allowed 112.5 points per contest. Brooklyn let former head coach Steve Nash go, hiring Jacque Vaughn to replace him.

Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton are expected to round out the starting lineup for Brooklyn.

On the other side, the Cavs had a solid season last year, finishing 51-31. Cleveland made the playoffs, but it fell in the first round to the New York Knicks in five games.

The Cavs signed former Miami Heat forward Max Strus this offseason, and he should be a big contributor right away, particularly from beyond the arc. Cleveland also added vets Tristan Thompson, Damian Jones, Ty Jerome and Georges Niang.

Last year, the Cavs put up 112.3 points per game on offense. On the defensive side, Cleveland allowed the fewest points a game in the league (106.9). The team still has Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Thus, the Cavs could be dangerous again this year.

Cavs vs Nets: What They’re Saying

“I think the biggest thing for me was kind of, I talked about it, reestablishing who we were as a team, as a franchise, creating standards and accountability amongst the group. I’m pretty pleased at that, because at the end of the day I want those guys to hold each other accountable. They spend more time together than with me. And the standard is a standard, it’s not different standards or no standard. And so those are the things that I was really stressed upon from the time they came back. I’ll continue to harp on those things, but it has been talked about from Day 1. So pretty pleased with reestablishing that in our organization.” — Nets first-year head coach Jacque Vaughn.

“I’m hopeful the ball movement is there and people can see it. … [We] want to have a thrust and an explosiveness from the defensive end to the offensive end. But there’s a feel when that ball is just zipping around and defenses continue to have to chase that we want to create offensively.” — Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.