Cavs vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Two teams expected to compete for a Top 4 spot in the East will meet in an NBA season opener on Wednesday, as Donovan Mitchell makes his Cleveland Cavaliers debut against the Toronto Raptors.

In the United States, the game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio (in Cavs market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Ohio.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Cavs vs Raptors, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Cavs vs Raptors Preview

This is a matchup of two teams that made it into the postseason last season. The Cavs were eliminated in the play-in round, while the Raptors were eliminated in the first round.

The Cavs are one of the most interesting teams in the league as they open the 2022 season. There was already plenty of reason to be excited with a young, talented team coming off of a postseason birth, but then they went and added all-star Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell will join Darius Garland in what should be one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Garland himself is coming off of the best season of his career and his all-star appearance.

Beyond that, the Cavs also have one of the best big men tandems in the league in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Isaac Okoro will likely be the team’s fifth starter in the small forward position and will provide them with athleticism and defense.

The Cavs also should have a solid bench with Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, and Ricky Rubio all being proven contributors

The Raptors are another team with a strong roster that is mostly led by young talent. Pascal Siakam and Fred Van Vleet are proven all-star caliber players that will lead the way. With young players like reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Og Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa Toronto has one of the most versatile rosters in the league.

Gary Trent Jr. gives the team some much-needed shooting and scoring. All of those players are 28 years old or younger. The Raptors also have veterans like Otto Porter Jr. and Thaddeus Young to provide some leadership. Porter Jr. will be out for the opener, but he brings championship experience to a young team.

This game is expected to be close and relatively lower scoring according to Vegas. The Raptors are -2.5 at home and the over/under is currently at 214.5.

With the game in Toronto and the Cavs likely to undergo some growing pains with the addition of Mitchell, it makes sense for the Raports to be favored in this one. Both of these teams have the chance to be good defensively with the versatility they have on the roster, so a lower number on the total also makes sense.