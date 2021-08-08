How to Watch Celtics vs Hawks Summer League Online

The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will clash in a Summer League showdown Sunday, August 8 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBA TV.

Celtics vs Hawks Preview

The summer league allows young players (generally rookies, second-years and G League standouts) get their footing before entering the league, and it also affords teams the opportunity to try out different lineups with new and returning stars. For these two teams, it will be both, although there is a good deal of inexperienced players on both squads.

Hawks first-round pick Jalen Johnson will be on display, while young players like DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell and Jordan Bell will be competing for a roster spot. This year’s No. 10 overall pick, Cam Reddish, won’t be playing, as he recovers from core muscle surgery.

“I don’t think he will quite be ready for summer league,” Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said. “They said it was a six to eight week process (to recover from the surgery). We are four weeks into that. He probably won’t get on the court until the end of July. We will get him in here next week and get on top of his rehab. We had him in here last week so we’ve seen him, our doctors have seen him. Everything is coming along great on that front.”

On the other side, Celtics guard Romeo Langford is one who will likely benefit from summer league play. Langford had surgery on his right wrist last fall, and he says he’s going to use his opportunities this summer to get the kinks out.

“This is my first summer where I’m not hurt and able to be healthy and have no surgeries and stuff like that,” Langford said. “I feel like I really haven’t shown just about anything that I’m really, like, capable of doing.”

“I really wasn’t able to shoot as much or work on my shot as much … just being able to catch the ball repetitively,” Langford added. “I’m able to do way more with my hands, because it’s better now.”

Atlanta assistant Coach Matt Hill will serve as head coach throughout the summer league, while Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett, along with College Park SkyHawks coach Steve Gansey, will assist. Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will lead Boston in summer league action.

Here’s a tentative look at the summer league roster for each team:

Atlanta: Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays, Jeremiah Martin,Justin Jaworski, Ibi Watson, Max Heidegger, DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, Admiral Schofield, Nahziah Carter, Eric Moreland, Juwan Durham, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Bell

Boston: Carsen Edwards, Guard Payton Pritchard, Guard Yam Madar, Guard Romeo Langford, Guard Aaron Nesmith, Forward Dedric Lawson, Forward Sam Hauser, Forward K.J. Lawson, Forward Zach Auguste, Center Aric Holman, Center