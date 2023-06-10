Champions League Final 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Manchester City and Inter Milan will meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday, June 10, which is set to be held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS and TUDN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Inter online for free in the US:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes every Champions League match) via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every Champions League match live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Man City vs Inter live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Man City vs Inter Preview

Man City has a ton to play for here. After winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola’s team will be looking to complete the treble. They’ll need a win against Inter Milan first.

Inter defender Francesco Acerbi will have his hands full trying to contain Erling Haaland, who has a whopping 52 goals in 52 games for Man City. Haaland is also able to create opportunities for his teammates, so expect Inter to have a plan for him.

Inter finished in third-place in Italy’s Serie A, and it will be a huge underdog here. Lautaro Martinez led the Internazionale with 28 goals this season, and it’ll take a Herculean effort from him and his teammates to overcome a determined Man City squad.

“We all know City, we know that they’re the strongest team in the world,” Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Even in the few defeats they’ve suffered they’ve proved it. But it will be eleven vs. eleven. We know the journey we’ve taken to get here. We’ll play a match with a strong mentality.”

“What Pep’s done is build a squad of players that understand his way of thinking,” former English striker Peter Crouch said, via Eurosport. “If they don’t, they’ve been moved on. Now he’s got such a special team playing the way he wants to play football, and they look invincible, and unbeatable in every single position. You have to remember it’s one game, not over two legs. Anything can happen. They might get a man sent off, or something might happen tactically. Inter Milan, of course, have a chance, but I’d put them not favorites.”

City have scored 31 goals so far in the competition, while Inter has scored 19 times.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams heading into the matchup:

Man City Predicted Starting Lineup: GK: Ederson, CB: Kyle Walker, CB: Ruben Dias, CB: Manuel Akanji, DM: John Stones, DM: Rodri, RM: Bernardo Silva, AM: Kevin De Bruyne, AM: Ilkay Gundogan, LM: Jack Grealish, and CF: Erling Haaland

Inter Predicted Starting Lineup: GK: Andre Onana, CB: Matteo Darmian, CB: Francesco Acerbi, CB: Alessandro Bastoni, RM: Denzel Dumfries, CM: Nicolo Barella, CM: Marcelo Brozovic, LM: Federico Dimarco, CF: Edin Dzeko and CF: Lautaro Martinez