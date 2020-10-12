Chargers vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch on Roku or Other Devices

Promising rookie Justin Herbert will face one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history when the Las Angeles Chargers (1-3) visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (2-2) Monday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Saints online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chargers vs Saints live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Chargers vs Saints live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Saints live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Saints live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Chargers vs Saints live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chargers vs Saints Preview

The Saints announced on Sunday that top wideout Michael Thomas would not be playing against the Chargers as punishment for punching teammate Chauncey Gardner Johnson, so L.A. gets a huge break in this one.

The Chargers have dropped three straight, although their rookie signal-caller has kept them in every game, impressively going toe to toe against Tom Brady in a 38-31 loss to the Bucs last week. Herbert finished the game 20-25 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“He was very impressive. He played great,” Brady said about Herbert after the Bucs’ win. “He’s got all the ability. He’s got a great arm. Moves really well. The team believes in him.”

The team does indeed believe in him, as head coach Anthony Lynn officially named him the Chargers’ starter moving forward, even after Tyrod Taylor is healthy. Herbert will now be tasked with out-dueling another legendary quarterback: Drew Brees, who had a bit of a slow start to the season.

Brees and the Saints are coming off a 35-29 win over the Detroit Lions. Their run game powered their victory, and their offense, as Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray combined for 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Brees also played well, going 19-25 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Brees had a rating of 93.8 over the first two games of the season, but he has picked it up lately, netting a 122.1 rating in the Saints’ most recent games against Detroit and the Packers. He’ll be facing an undeniably difficult task this week when he sees Joey Bosa on the other side.

On defense, the Chargers are 11th in the league in points allowed with 23.8 per game. Bosa has three sacks through four games, and he also has five tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Thus, Brees and his offensive line will have to account for him at all times.

There’s another layer of drama for Brees and the Saints here, however: It was the Chargers Brees started his career with, so this game will be a bit more sentimental than most.

“There was some divine intervention there, I believe, and it brought me here to, probably then, one of the last places that I ever thought I would end up — in New Orleans and with the Saints,” Brees said this week. “And yet, when you look at the last 15 years, here with Sean Payton, and so many others, that’s the way it was supposed to be.”