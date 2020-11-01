How to Stream Chargers vs Broncos Game for Free

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) will head to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos (2-4) Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Chargers vs Broncos online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Denver

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Denver

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Denver

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Los Angeles and Denver

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Broncos live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chargers vs Broncos Preview

This matchup can also be billed as the tale of two young quarterbacks having drastically different seasons: The struggling Drew Lock vs rookie phenom Justin Herbert, who earned his first career win against the Jaguars last week. Herbert has thrown for 1,542 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing over 67 percent of his passes so far this season.

“He’s playing very good for those guys. He throws the deep ball real well, throws the intermediate stuff well. Obviously, very athletic. They’ve done a good job coaching him and adapting their offense to his skill set,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said about Herbert this week.

As for Lock, his road had been bumpy in his first year as the team’s starter. He threw for 254 yards and two interceptions in the Broncos’ loss to Kansas City last week, and he has one touchdown pass to four interceptions on the season.

The Broncos have struggled to take care of the ball, coughing up 14 turnovers in their seven games, with two coming courtesy of running back Melvin Gordon last week. It was Gordon’s first game back after missing Week 6 due to a bout with strep throat. Gordon will now be facing his former team, and he thinks now is as good a time as ever to bounce back.

“Obviously I didn’t have the game I wanted to have,” Gordon said about his two-fumble performance. “It’s not too late, we got a lot of games left to turn things around. The year is not over yet. I can still go out there and show the back I want to be.” How well Gordon runs against a Broncos defense that is ranked 8th in the league in total defense and 10th in rushing yards allowed per game will be one of the more intriguing matchups.

Another key matchup to watch will be wideout Keenan Allen going up against Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. The two players have a history of chirping back and forth with each other, and this game should be no different.

“It’s going to be fun,” Allen said. “A lot of talking. A lot of playmaking. Can’t wait. Excited for it.”