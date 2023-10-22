Chargers vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) head to Arrowhead Stadium Week 7 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) in what promises to be a huge AFC showdown.

Chargers vs Chiefs Preview

Kansas City is coming off a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on October 12. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 30-40 for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, caught nine passes for 124 yards.

Kansas City managed just 96 yards rushing in the game, however. It’ll be facing a tough challenge this week against the defensive front that includes Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Mack has a team-high 7.0 sacks in what has been a resurgent year for him. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox is second on the team behind Mack with 5.0.

“When you can get into a rhythm as a rusher that’s as good as Khalil is, I think you’re going to be consistent around the quarterback, which is what he’s been,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I would say the same thing about Foxy, it really starts with us killing the run and when they get those consistent opportunities pass rushing, those guys are really good.”

The Chiefs will get pass rusher Charles Omenihu back for this game after he served a six-game suspension. He’ll help a surprising defense that is currently ranked second in the NFL in points allowed per game (14.7).

On the other side, the Chargers are fresh from a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert went 22-of-37 for 27 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in another solid effort.

The Chargers defense held a solid Cowboys rushing offense to just 96 yards on the ground. Mack and company also sacked QB Dak Prescott five times. That should make it a difficult task for Chiefs RB1 Isiah Pacheco.

Kansas City has won three in a row against Los Angeles.

Chargers vs Chiefs: What They’re Saying

“His numbers speak for [themselves],” Kansas City pass rusher Chris Jones said about Herbert. “They say, ‘Women and men lie — but numbers don’t lie.’ You look at his numbers year-in and year-out? He’s continued to be dominant, continued to make big-time throws. He’s continued to be a force on their team. … I definitely think that he’s a heck of a quarterback — a top-10 quarterback in this league.”

“We’ve got so much respect for them as a team and we understand the great things they’ve been able to accomplish over the past few years,” Herbert said about the Chiefs. “And that’s the ultimate goal in the NFL is to be able to win games and to be able to be consistent like that.”