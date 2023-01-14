How to Watch Chargers vs Jaguars Game Online for Free

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here, and the second game of the first weekend sees the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chargers vs Jaguars streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, as you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chargers vs Jaguars Preview

One of the AFC wild card games is the match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and tdhe Jacksonville Jaguars, which should be a real barn-burner because the odds are basically even for the game.

The Chargers are looking for a little bit of revenge after the week three drubbing they received at the hands of the Jaguars during the regular season. It is their first playoff appearance since 2018, while the Jaguars are quite the Cinderella story, becoming just the third team in over 50 years to make the NFL playoffs the year after having the worst record in the league.

Chargers head coach Doug Pederson said in his pre-game press conference that he’s “really looking forward” to seeing how his guys perform on a stage of this size.

“I’m looking forward to it, watching our guys on this type of stage. We haven’t been there, this team, and obviously, it’ll be a great atmosphere, home game for us and really looking forward to watching our guys perform,” said Pederson.

He added, “[The Chargers are] a good football team. They’ve got a great young quarterback as well, and I know they’ll be ready to go. They’re looking forward to this opportunity just like we are.”

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley echoed those sentiments in his pre-game press conference, saying, “I think our seasons are probably similar that way in that we played our best football at the end. [The Jaguars are] a complete football team; offense, defense and special teams. What makes a team a formidable team, those elements are still there, and they’ve improved. We have a lot of respect for this football team … We have full respect for them and we know it’s gonna be a tough game.”

He added that he’s excited to watch how this team comes together for the playoffs.

“I think just leaning on the experience of the leaders on this football team … I think that’s why we were intentional about onboarding the veteran-type playersthat we’ve been able to onboard in the last two years, so they could provide that leadership to the younger guys. I think that we’ve got a team that’s full of really, really quality experiences and I think it’s been really fun to watch this group take shape together to carve its own path here with the Chargers. We get a big opportunity on Saturday to really make our mark,” said Staley.

The Chargers vs Jaguars playoff game kicks off on Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. Because of the new way the NFL playoffs work where the teams are re-seeded after the first round, we won’t know until the wild card games are completed who the winners will advance to face next weekend in the divisional round.