Chattanooga vs Illinois Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Week 4 of the 2022-2023 college football season sees the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mockingbirds head to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini for some Thursday night football.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Chattanooga vs Illinois streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Chattanooga vs Illinois live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chattanooga vs Illinois live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Chattanooga vs Illinois live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Chattanooga vs Illinois live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Chattanooga vs Illinois live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Preview

In week four of the college football season, the undefeated Mockingbirds of Chattanooga head west to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini of Illinois, who have started the season 2-1. The MOckingbirds have outscored their opponents 110-34 through three games, so they are not going to be a pushover for the Illini.

In a pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said that last weekend’s slate of college football games proved that “anyone can be beaten on any given day.”

“[A]nyone can be beaten on any given day,” said barnes. “Every day [you need to] come out there and be the best you can be and capitalize on those days.”

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema added, ““They have really good players. They have an offensive lineman that could start anywhere. They have a defensive tackle that could start anywhere. It doesn’t matter. Both of them will play in the NFL. They have a running back that I think is really talented. They have a lot of good players around him. They’re very well-coached. Coach has done a really good job of getting those guys to play very hard, very fast and very productive players, really offense, defense and special teams.

They’re taking advantage of the portal world too. They took Kentucky last year, who’s a really good team, to the fourth quarter. They’re a very talented football team and one we’ve got to prepare our tails off because I know they’re coming over here with the idea of one thing, that’s making history for themselves.”

“I think they all understand that any given Saturday it’s fair game across the country. I think that’s just becoming more and more common; not just within divisions but that’s just the way college football is. Any given Saturday, you don’t know what’s going to happen so you want to bring your best each Saturday. We certainly want to do that on Thursday,” added Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

In his own pre-game press conference, Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright said that they are going to have their hands full with Illinois (via WCIA).

“We’re going to have our hands full defensively no question about it and we’ve got to do a good job of just being where we’re supposed to be,” Wright said. “Their will be some bad matchups in our O-Line against their D-Line in some spots but it’s just a matter of still just being able to go out and execute and fight to get things done.”

The Chattanooga at Illinois game kicks off Thursday, September 22 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.