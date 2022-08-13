Where to Watch Chiefs vs Bears Preseason Game Online Today

Patrick Mahomes will play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears in Windy City on Saturday, August 13.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (KSHB-41) in Kansas City, FOX (WFLD-32) in Chicago, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bears:

Chiefs vs Bears Preview

Patrick Mahomes wants to get hit.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback made it that clear during a press conference before Saturday’s game in Chicago. He will start for the Chiefs against the Bears in the preseason opener.

“I like to get in there and get hit one time,” Mahomes told the media on Thursday, August 11. “Once you get hit one time and kind of see what it is to get hit again as a quarterback, you’re kind of good to go.”

Mahomes added the importance of developing chemistry with receivers and running backs. The Chiefs added running back Ronald Jones plus wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson in the offseason.

That gives the Chiefs a largely new-look offense for the former MVP. The Chiefs enter the season with big expectations after falling short against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

“We were playing not to lose [in the second half of that game],” Mahomes told The Ringer. “The second half of that game, I don’t want to say we relaxed, but I mean when you lead like you did, you want to make sure you win the game, but you don’t want to play like you’re playing not to lose. And I feel like that’s what we did. As a team, we were playing not to lose, we were playing just to get to the Super Bowl.”

Chicago comes off a 6-11 season in 2021 where the team moved on from head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears hired Matt Eberflus as the new head coach in February, and he will look to get the offense back on track with second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who will play on Saturday.

“His timing is getting better,” Eberflus said of Fields via NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro. “That’s really good because how do you get the timing down with different receivers? For him to be able to do that, that shows a lot, to me. We’re excited where he is on that front, for sure.”

Nagy will return to the Wind City for the game as a member of the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel when I get out there,” Nagy said via SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride. “But I’m here for this team and these guys. I built great relationships with everyone there — but it’s the preseason, too, so we’re going to go out there and have some fun.”