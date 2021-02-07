Chiefs vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 Free

The Super Bowl is upon us, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. You can watch a live stream of the game on the CBS Sports app or CBS Sports website, but we’re going to give you some more options because the CBS Sports app has been a bit unreliable in the past (and may be overloaded), and it’s unclear if that stream will have the normal commercials or halftime show.

As such, here are other ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bucs for free, with all options guaranteed to have pre-game coverage, Super Bowl commercials and the halftime show:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network (which will also have pre-game coverage) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. CBS is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

In the UK, the game will be televised on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all 11 Sky Sports channels via the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass. It costs £9.99 for a one-day pass or £25 for a month:

Get Sky Sports Pass

Once signed up for the Sky Sports Pass, can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs live on the NOW TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device. You can also watch on your computer via the NOW TV Player.

Super Bowl LV Preview

The most unusual Super Bowl week in NFL history has arrived, with the game taking on a different feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the festivities leading up to the game have been minimized, there will still be plenty of fans in the stadium for game day.

There are 25,000 people expected to be in attendance, around 7,500 of those being vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL.

For the Bucs, that could mean a slight home-field advantage, thanks to the game being played in their home Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is the first team to play the big game in their home stadium.

There will be some changes to a normal game in Tampa, with the Bucs not able to use their traditional “Fire the Cannons” celebration.

“The Super Bowl is a neutral-site game, and each year we equitably incorporate elements unique to home games of both participating clubs,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN. “As a result, the cannons will not fire in the same fashion as at a traditional Buccaneers home game. Cannon fire will be heard when the Buccaneers are introduced, and should they win, the cannons will fire loud and long at Raymond James Stadium and throughout Tampa Bay.”

That being said, the Bucs do have the advantage of sleeping in their own beds and having a little easier time with COVID issues that arise when travellng.

“I’m happy I’m in my own bed. I’m happy I’m eating good stuff at home. I’m happy I had extra time to prepare. I don’t have to travel, don’t have to pack my clothes, pack up all my other crap. It’s our own locker room, our own practice field. In the end, there’s some real positives to take from it,” Brady told the media this week.

This is Brady’s 10th Super Bowl, but unlike any of him previous appearances, seeing as this time he’s sporting different colors. Former quarterback turned CBS announcer Tony Romo went as far to call the matchup a “legacy game.”

“Brady, I promise you, shuts the door if he wins this game,” Romo said. “There’s almost no way you could ever argue, if Tom Brady at 43 years old, turning back Father Time, beating Patrick Mahomes … the only guy who could possibly climb the ladder.

“If Tom Brady closes that in this game, I just don’t see some human being ever competing in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven, and being able to say you’re better than Tom Brady.

“This game is a legacy game. If Patrick Mahomes wins, he keeps that door open. If he loses, I don’t know how you climb it.”

The Chiefs and 3-point favorites for the matchup, with the total set at 56 points.