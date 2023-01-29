How to Watch Chiefs vs Bengals Without Cable

The 2023 AFC Championship is set to be a barn burner as the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will head to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3).

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

It’s a rematch from last year’s championship, in which Joe Burrow and the Bengals narrowly emerged as victors over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chiefs fell 24-27 in overtime in that game, and they also lost their regular season showdown against Burrow and company Week 13 by the same score.

Now, Mahomes will try to turn the tide in what is quickly becoming one of the AFC’s best rivalries, but it won’t be easy, as the Kansas City signal-caller may be a bit hobbled. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain on his right ankle in last Saturday’s divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and regardless of what he’s saying, it’s likely going to limit his mobility.

“I feel like I can still do a lot of things,” the Kansas City QB said this week. “We’ll see as we get closer and closer, and we’ll see during the game. You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be doing in those moments in the game (in practice), but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over.”

Mahomes has led the team to five-consecutive home AFC Championship Games, while this is Burrow’s second in a row. Kansas City brings the NFL’s No. 1 offense (413.6 total yards per game) and the 11th ranked defense (328.2 yards allowed per game), while the Bengals boast the league’s 8th ranked offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th ranked defense (335.7 yards per game).

“We know what team we’re playing: a team that’s been to this game the last five seasons, and they’ve all been in that stadium,” Burrow said. “So, to me they’re still the team to beat, and we’re coming for them. But we know it’s gonna be tough. It’s gonna be hard fought, and we know the kind of players they have on that side.”

One of the players on Kansas City’s roster who has been unstoppable of late is tight end Travis Kelce, who has 120 catches, 1,389 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in postseason play. During the playoffs this year, Kelce passed former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman (118) for second-most receptions by any player in NFL history in the postseason. The Chiefs TE is just 32 receptions away from passing hall of Famer WR Jerry Rice (151) for most catches all-time.

Mahomes is 1-3 against the Bengals since he became the starter for K.C. in 2018, while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 1-4 against Cincinnati in his tenure as coach.