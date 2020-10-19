Chiefs vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are both in rebound spots as they meet up in a matchup of AFC powers at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Monday.

Chiefs vs Bills Preview

The Bills looked like one of the best teams in football to start the season, but were upended last week by the Titans on an impromptu edition of Tuesday night football 42-16 last time out. The offense failed to get on track and QB Josh Allen — a darkhorse MVP contender — tossed a pair of costly interceptions.

Things don’t get any easier for the Bills as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes come to town.

“On the field, the things that he does are second to none. The way he can throw off-platform and there’s eye movement and really his recognition of the game and last year too, he’s only getting better,” Allen said of Mahomes. “It’s hard not to root for him and love watching him have success, except this coming Monday. Hopefully we can get at him a couple of times, but he’s one of those players where you don’t want to give him more opportunities than what they’re going to get. I have to be on my P’s and Q’s and making sure we’re holding on to the ball and making smart decisions with the football.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs took a surprising loss in their last time out, failing to stop the Raiders, who rolled off a 40-32 win. Kansas City was called for nearly 100 yards in penalties and gave up massive players to the Raiders offense.

“We hadn’t had all these penalties, so that part was new,” Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said of his team’s first loss. “Then, we really haven’t given up that many big plays. So, those things, we’ve just got to make sure that we clean that up. If you kind of narrow it down, that’s the problem. And I could’ve put our offense in a better position that second half. That didn’t take place. We weren’t able to move the ball very well, so I’ll be able to look at that too.”

The Chiefs made some noise this week by adding yet another weapon to their explosive offensive arsenal, signing Le’veon Bell after he was dismissed from the Jets. He will not play, however, against the Bills.

Kansas City is a five-point road favorite for the matchup, which is expected to see tons of offense with the total set at 56.5 points.