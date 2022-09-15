How to Watch Chiefs vs Chargers Game Tonight

Two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL open up Week 2 action on Thursday night, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox (KTTV-11) in Los Angeles and NBC (KSHB-41) in Kansas City, and it will stream live on Amazon Prime Video for everyone in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Chargers online:

Chiefs vs Chargers Preview

Coming off a huge first week against the Arizona Cardinals that saw the Chiefs put up 44 points, they are looking to hand the Chargers their first loss. Los Angeles also had a good first week, defeating the Raiders 24-19, though it was not quite the beat down Kansas City laid on Arizona.

The Chiefs are favored in this matchup, but only by a field goal, so look for it to be much more of a battle than they faced in Week 1. In his pre-game press conference (via KansasCity.com), Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that they look forward to the “challenge” the Chargers pose to them.

“We look forward to playing the challenge of playing the Chargers. We know they’re a heck of a football team. We always have great battles against them. We love bringing them here to Arrowhead, we know it’ll be loud and an exicitng atmostphere,” said Reid, adding, “They did a nice job against the Raiders … we know that they’re good, we respect that. We’re working on a plan to do the best we can against them.”

When asked about the running game versus the passing game — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5 touchdowns, over 350 yards and had zero interceptions in Week 1 — Reid said they are definitely working on their running game.

“I think it’s important that you move the football. Running’s part of it, then throwing is part of it. I think a mix becomes big, but when you need to run the ball or want to run the ball, you should be able do do that,” said Reid.

In his own pre-game press conference, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said that they are certainly worried about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom Staley called “as tough a [guy to] cover as there is in the NFL.”

Staley said of Mahomes:

He’s just a very complete player at the position. He’s got outstanding football intelligence, smarts, command at the line of scrimmage, he can really hurt you post-snap. He’s got outstanding field vision, so he can really see the field. He’s accurate at all three levels of the field, both from inside the pocket and outside the pocket. I think people are aware of his creativity outside the pocket and his ability to kind of conduct a completely different play outside the framework of the first one. I think that’s a real gift of his.

I think he really sees the game like a point guard. When I think of him, I think of a guy that can really distribute the football. He’s a lot bigger guy than anyone realizes. This guy’s a really hard guy to takcle because he’s bigger than people think. He’s a winner. He’s a winner. Since he’s come into the NFL, he’s won a lot of football games. He’s got a real toughness. They follow him and he’s as tough of a cover as there is in the NFL.

This is the first of two matchups for the AFC West rivals. They’ll clash again in Los Angeles on November 20.