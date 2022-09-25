Chiefs vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Indianapolis Colts face a must-win game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 25.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs Colts streaming live online today:

Chiefs vs Colts Preview

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) couldn’t face the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at a worse time.

Kansas City has been red-hot with a convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals to open the season followed by a win against a tough Los Angeles Chargers squad. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks MVP caliber again with his new entourage of skill players.

Indianapolis has only stumbled since the season began. First, the Colts suffered a 20-20 tie with a Houston Texans team that’s projected for a high draft pick in the spring instead of a playoff spot come January 2023. Then, the Colts lost 24-0 to a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that likewise could be picking near the top of the draft.

Those losses also buried the Colts at 0-1-1 in the AFC South Division play. The only thing saving the Colts right now in the division might be fellow AFC South contender Tennessee starting 0-2. Jacksonville sits on top of the division at 1-1 for now.

It’s arguable that a loss on Sunday and a 0-2-1 start for the Colts could have the same effect as an 0-3 start, which has been known to mean the slimmest of odds to make the playoffs. Only six teams made it to the postseason after 0-3 starts during the Super Bowl era.

Indianapolis entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations as veteran quarterback Matt Ryan joined the team. Colts head coach Frank Reich still believes Ryan can get the job done amid a sluggish start.

“What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility,” Reich said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

The Colts have a talented defense to back up Ryan and the offense. However, the Colts defense has surrendered 20 or more points in both of the first two games, and that unit now faces its toughest test of the young season.

Kansas City averages 35.5 points and 408 yards per game. Mahomes already has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a tough running back for opponents to stop with a 7.7 yards per carry average. Tight end Travis Kelce averages 13.2 yards per receptions, and JuJu Smith-Schuster averages 9.9 yards per catch.