How to Watch Chiefs vs Jets Live Stream for Free

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) will head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (1-2) Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised nationally on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes every NFL game that’s on NBC:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jets live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for another cheap option, Sling TV is the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes this game. NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Jets live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Jets live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chiefs vs Jets Preview

The Chiefs are fresh from a 41-10 beat down of the Chicago Bears last weekend. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 33 attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, caught seven passes for 67 yards and a score in the win.

Defensively, Kansas City held a woeful Bears offense to just 203 total yards, sacking Chicago quarterback Justin Fields three times.

On the other side, the Jets are coming off a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots last week. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled again, completing 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards. His running game didn’t help much, finishing with just 38 yards on the ground all game.

“It’s all of us,” Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said about accountability after the loss. “I think that we put our entire offense into some really bad situations. Doesn’t matter who’s back there at quarterback, who’s playing, when you’re behind the sticks, when you’re third-and-extra-long continuously, it’s not going to be good, and we have to be better.”

Still, New York’s defense has been staunch, with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams off to a hot start.

The Jets defense has kept them in games this year, and Mahomes could also be challenged significantly by the Jets’ secondary, led by Sauce Gardner. “They’re very good, they’re aggressive,” Chiefs heads coach Andy Reid said about New York’s DBs. “They play quite a bit of man coverage, both the corners play well in man and their safeties likewise. They’ve got good nickels, they’ll play some dime in there, too. They’re all pretty good. Sauce is a special guy, but they’re all very good coverage guys.”

“They have DBs, they have linebackers, we have a lot of respect for them,” Mahomes added. “I’m out there trying to prevent myself from negative plays. Just take those easy positive plays, if you get the opportunity to take a shot, take it, but if it’s not there, then you just have to continue to just drive and grind out points in this game. That’s a really good defense. It’ll be a great challenge for us.”

The Chiefs and Jets split the season series last year, with each team winning at home.

Broadcasters set to call the game include Mike Tirico (play-by-play); Cris Collinsworth (color analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).