How to Watch Chiefs vs Vikings Live Stream Online

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will head to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Chiefs vs Vikings Preview

Kansas City is coming off a gritty 23-20 win over the New York Jets last weekend. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 18-30 for 203 yards, a touchdown and two uncharacteristic interceptions in the win, while 2022 seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco led the team in rushing with 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Defensively, Kansas City held the Jets to just 108 yards rushing in the game, and the unit recovered a key fumbled snap in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are allowing just 15 points per game this season, which is ranked fifth in the NFL. On offense, Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company are scoring 25.3 points per contest (ninth in the league).

On the other side, the Vikings are fresh from their first win of the year, beating the Carolina Panthers, 21-13, last week. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins finished with 139 yards, two TDs and two picks in the win, while superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in six passes for 85 yards and two scores. On defense, the Vikings had a dominant performance against Carolina, allowing just 83 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per play in the game.

Heading into this game, both teams are prepared to face still challenges from the other.

“It’s going to be a well-coached defense,” Mahomes said about facing Minnesota. “(Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Brian) Flores, I’ve played a couple times; him as a head coach, him as some coordinators and all different positions. They’re very well coached, they know the scheme and being in the right spots. They do a good mix of pressure and dropping out of pressure and try to make it look the same. This will be a great challenge for us, and we’ll have to execute at a high level in order to have success this weekend.”

“Between Coach (Andy) Reid and Patrick and everything that comes to town when you play the Kansas City Chiefs, it is going to be a heck of a challenge, but one I feel our team is excited for the preparation and taking on such a significant challenge to see if we can continue building on some momentum from yesterday,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Vikings, 8-5. These two teams last met in 2019, when Kansas City handed Minnesota a 26-23 loss.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Jim Nantz, former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).