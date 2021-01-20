Chiesa vs Magny Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two top-10 contenders in the welterweight division headline UFC Fight Night as Michael Chiesa takes on Neil Magny on Wednesday.

Chiesa vs Magny Preview

Michael Chiesa is 3-0 since moving to the 170-pound division and is looking for a fourth consecutive victory as he meets up with Neil Magny on Fight island.

“I was out here for three weeks and I got settled in I was like ‘I want to fight here; I want to be a part of this UFC Fight Island experience because this is once in a lifetime.’ So, when I came out here and I got a feel for UFC Fight Island I could see myself having a fight week here,” Chiesa told UFC.com prior to the bout. “He is an awesome guy and there’s not a lot of bad things you can say about him, but I got to go out and beat him. It’s going to be a fun fight and it’s a fight that makes sense. It’s a fight that’s going to be good for us and it’s going to be a fight that’s fun for the fans. May the best man win.”

Chiesa hasn’t fought in nearly a year, besting Rafael dos Anjos his last time out last January. Meanwhile, Magny had a very busy 2020, reeling off three wins, all by decision.

“On Wednesday I need a dominant performance against Mike Chiesa in order to reach the next level in my division. There’s a lot of really good guys in my division, but I need to make myself stand out from the pack, and I feel a dominant win over Chiesa will allow me to do just that.”

The fighters are separated by just one spot in the rankings — Chiesa at No. 8 and Magny at No. 9. It seems like a logical matchup to see who can take the next step.

“Neil and I have kind of been clamoring at each other for a while to fight. He’s ranked one spot below me and I think the rankings are still relevant, but I think they are kind of taking a back burner. I think if you go out and have an impressive fight, that can really catapult you up the rankings,” Chiesa said. “I’m not as focused on fighting the guys ahead of me, especially when they booked this fight, like everybody was booked. The landscape of the division was like this, and this is the guy that makes the most sense and I’m glad we get to do it.”

Main card

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Light Heavyweight: Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araújo

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary card

Middleweight Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Bantamweight Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello

Flyweight Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Middleweight Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

Flyweight Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Lightweight Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

Bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

Women’s Flyweight Victoria Leonardo vs.