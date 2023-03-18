Chivas vs America Live Stream: How to Watch El Super Clasico in US

Chivas takes on Club America in the El Super Classico on Saturday, March 18.

In the US, the match (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Chivas vs Club America Preview

Chivas, also known as C.D. Guadalajara (6-3-2) takes on Club America (5-5-1) on Saturday in Guadalajara, Mexico. The teams are competing in the Super Classico, the premiere rivalry in Mexican soccer.

“It’s the team you always want to beat, wherever you run into it, in third, second or first divisions. They add the idea that the Clásicos are not played, they are won. It is the Clásico de México that all the people are waiting for and the victory will stay here at home,” Chivas goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez said in an interview with TUDN via AS.com.

Chivas looks to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Puebla in Mexican Liga BBVA MX action on March 10. Chivas out-shot Puebla 19-8 in the loss and posted seven corner kicks. Jimenez took the loss for Chivas amid one save against Puebla’s two shots on goal.

Guadalajara suffered its first shutout since January 13, a 0-0 draw with Atletico San Luis. Chivas hadn’t been shutout in defeat since July 2022, a 1-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Club America comes into the rivalry match fresh off of a bounce-back win over Tigres UANL, 2-0 on March 11. Jonathan Rodriguez scored the first goal for Club America in the 32nd minute, and Leo Suarez sealed it with a goal in the 79th minute. Goalkeeper Luis Malagon earned the clean sheet win with two saves in his first start of the season.

Oscar Jimenez made the previous 10 starts for Club America with 32 saves, 14 goals allowed, and two clean sheets. Club America head coach Fernando Ortiz opted for Malagon in favor of Jimenez in the last match.

Regardless of who is in goal, Club America’s attackers provide plenty of offensive support, starting with leading scorer Henry Martin. He has 10 goals and three assists this season, and he has six goals against Chivas in his career.

Diego Valdes also has a strong season going with four goals and two assists thus far. Rodriguez also is an offensive threat with three goals and two assists this season.

Because of Club America’s offensive firepower, Guadalajara’s Jimenez will need to keep going strong in goal on Saturday. Jimenez has 30 saves, nine goals allowed, and three clean sheets this season.

Chivas has firepower with leading scorer Victor Guzman. He has five goals and two assists this season. After Guzman, Carlos Cisneros is the only Chivas player with more than one goal. Cisneros has two goals and an assist this season.