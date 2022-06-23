Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Popular reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” returns for its 10th season on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 10 Preview

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GLO_xWB2dw4

Since viewers last saw Todd Chrisley and his family, Todd and his wife Julie have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks and several other tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the IRS, according to CNN. Julie Chrisley was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their sentencing has been scheduled for October 2022.

In a statement to CNN, Stephen Friedberg, an attorney for Julie Chrisley, said, “Obviously the Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed, but will be pursuing an Appeal. They are grateful for all of the love and support they have received from their Family, friends and fans. They remain strong in their faith and are deeply concerned for all of their children, as well as Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley. They are looking forward to continue the fight until justice is obtained and they are ultimately vindicated.”

But the show must go on. So “Chrisley Knows Best” returns on June 23 with its 10th season. The USA description for the series reads, “The series gives a glimpse into the life of the outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his amusing family, which includes doting wife Julie, headstrong children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, adorable granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye.”

In addition to “Chrisley Knows Best” on USA, the family has expanded to other NBC Universal properties. E! has greenlit new dating series “Love Limo,” which is set to air in 2023 and will be hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley. E! also picked up a fourth season of “Growing Up Chrisley,” which will launch in the summer of 2022.

“Growing Up Chrisley” follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley as “they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville. Now in their mid-20s, the sibling duo are entering a new chapter in their lives as they navigate new and old relationships, businesses and family dynamics. Whether they’re launching a new product or dancing at the honkytonk with friends, these two are taking Nashville by storm with their devoted family by their side,” according ot the press release.

The press release also says of “Love Limo” that in this new reality dating series, “when it comes to matters of the heart, singles are willing to do almost anything to find love, even if that anything is putting their dating life into the hands of Todd Chrisley.”

It continues, “In the new series ‘Love Limo,’ hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley, he guides one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the date night and match of their dreams. Todd believes you can learn everything you need to know about someone else in the first 20 minutes of meeting them and he’s about to put that theory to the test.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on USA.