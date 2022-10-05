How to Watch Chucky Season 2 Online for Free

Horror comedy series “Chucky” is back for its sophomore season, premiering Wednesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SyFy and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Chucky” Season 2 episodes streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Chucky” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SyFy is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Chucky” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SyFy, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Chucky” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Chucky” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Chucky’ Season 2 Preview

Play

Chucky Season 2 Official Trailer | Chucky Official Wanna…PRAY? 😈 Season 2 of Chucky returns October 5 on @USA Network & @SYFY! Check out the full official trailer here 🔪 Catch up on Chucky Season 1 here: justwatch.com/uk/tv-series/chucky Chucky (2021): After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series… 2022-09-23T16:30:05Z

Everyone’s favorite murderous, foul-mouthed doll is back when “Chucky” returns for its second season just in time for Halloween. The show is a continuation of the iconic horror movie franchise that follow “the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll,” according to the Syfy press release.

It continues:

In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can “Jevon” make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky,’” said executive producer Don Mancini in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The season two premiere is titled “Halloween II” and its description reads, “Jake, Devon and Lexy receive threatening calls from an all-too-familiar-sounding enemy.”

Then on October 12 comes episode two, titled “The Sinners Are Much More Fun.” Its description reads, “Chucky arrives at Incarnate Lord with a murderous agenda; a detective questions Tiffany about Nica.”

“Chucky” co-stars Teo Briones, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods, Michael Therriault, Rachelle Casseus, Carina London Battrick, Jennifer Tilly as the voice of Tiffany, and Devon Sawa.

In an interview with Gizmodo, star Alyvia Alyn Lind teased that her character has done a complete 180 from the first season.

“Lexy has changed completely. She is no longer the character we found in the first season,” said Lind. “She is completely transformed into a much better and more compassionate and more feeling person. She’s just really trying to protect people around her and trying to cope with the trauma that she’s endured in any way possible.”

She added, “We see how Lexy and Nadine can help each other with their problems. They’re both very understanding people. And Nadine sees what’s going on with Lexy and is really just trying to help her in any way possible; she’s so completely un-judgmental and just really wants her to get better. In return, Lexy gives her unconditional loyalty. Though Lexy has, like, her sarcasm, she’s deep down the most loyal person I think you’ll ever meet. So she just really is wanting to stick by Nadine and help her, too.”

“Chucky” season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.