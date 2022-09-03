Cincinnati vs Arkansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The opening weekend of the college football season is loaded with big-time showdowns. Perhaps one of the most underrated of these such showdowns is a Top-25 battle between No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas streaming live online:

Cincinnati vs Arkansas Preview

Cincinnati is coming off the best season in program history after going 13-1 and making it to the College Football Playoffs. Now the Bearcats will have to patch some holes if they want to build off of last season’s success.

First, the team will have to replace quarterback Desmond Ridder. The team has still yet to name a starting quarterback this season as Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant and Evan Prater.

Whichever quarterback starts they’ll be behind an offensive line that has all five starters back. In the backfield, the Bearcats will also have to replace star running back, Jerome Ford.

LSU transfer Corey Kiner will try to fill the void but he’ll have help as Ryan Montgomery, Charles McClelland, and Ethan Wright are all back. Also back on offense are tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor who were key contributors last season.

Cincinnati also returns three key receivers in Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker, and Jadon Thompson. If the Bearcats can fill the hole at quarterback the team should have a potent offense again this season.

The problem for Cincinnati could come on the defensive side of the ball as they lost six players from last year’s team. They do get veterans Malik Vann and Jabari Taylor back on the defensive line.

Miami(Ohio) transfer linebacker Ivan Pace should help the second level of Cincinnati’s defense as he joins his brother Deshawn. The secondary took the biggest hit as they lost Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant, and Bryan Cook. The team does bring back senior Arquon Bush who much will be expected of this season.

Arkansas is coming off of a resurgent season in 2021 that saw them finish 9-4. A big part of that resurgence is back as quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his junior season.

In his sophomore season, Jefferson passed for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Jefferson also tallied 664 rushing yards to lead the team. The Razorbacks also bring back running backs Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson who both rushed for over 500 yards last season.

Helping to bolster the Arkansas rushing attack will be an offensive line that returns four starters. One of the biggest questions on offense will be finding a go-to receiver to replace Treylon Burks.

On defense, Arkansas seems to be developing some depth on the defensive line. Isaiah Nichols and Taurean Carter figure to be key pieces on the interior while Eric Gregory, Zach Williams, and Jashaud Stewart all provide some experience at the ends.

At linebacker Bumper Pool is leading a young but talented group including Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. In the back end Hudson Clark figures to be a key contributor while Khari Johnson, Dwight Mcglothern, and Malik Chavis could also contribute.

This game should be a good early-season test for both teams. Whichever team can answer their roster questions soonest will be in a good position to get a win.