Cincinnati vs Tennessee Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

Cincinnati vs Tennessee Preview

The Vols are fresh from a 56-47 win over Colorado Tuesday night. Forward John Fulkerson and sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi led the way for Tennessee with 11 points apiece, while Victor Bailey Jr. and Josiah-Jordan James added eight points each. Tennessee also saw solid contributions from E.J. Anosike and Jaden Springer off the bench, and Vols coach Rick Barnes noted after the game that his team’s depth may result in a little shuffling of the lineup moving forward.

“I think we are still trying to figure out the best way to get a rotation going for our team. That is what we have to figure out,” Barnes said after the win. “I could see the lineup staying like this for a while or changing. We have to figure out our pattern and we don’t have it yet.”

Vescovi provided a player’s perspective after the game, noting that the Vols’ deep bench this year brings a kind of mental security the team lacked in 2019. “It feels really different with the depth we have in the team right now, knowing that you can go 100 percent every possession on offense or defense and know that the guy coming in will give their all and play at a high level,” Vescovi said.

Tennessee currently has the stingiest defense in the NCAA, giving up just 47 points a game. They’ll be going up against a Cincinnati team averaging 12 turnovers a game, which could be a recipe for disaster for the Bearcats. The Bearcats are making just 64.9 percent of their free throws (they’re 37 for 57) so a huge element of this game will be how well Tennessee’s defense contains Cincy — and whether the Bearcats can also limit turnovers will be another key.

Cincinnati just beat Furman, 78-73, on Wednesday. They held the Paladins to just 28 points in the first half, playing stout defense throughout. Furman shot just 39.7 percent from the floor, and Cincinnati head coach John Brannen was pleased with his team’s effort after the game.

“That needed to happen,” Brannen said. “I know we gave up 73 points, and that’s still too many. But at the same time, to play against such an explosive offensive team and to provide the consistent grit our guys did on a consistent basis, I was really excited about that.”

Keith Williams led the way for Cincinnati once again, scoring a game-high 27 points. Guard David DeJulius added seven points and nine boards, and center Chris Vogt chipped in eight points.

When these two teams last met, in December 2019, the Cincinnati won, 78-66. The Bearcats are eight point favorites in this one.