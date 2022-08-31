Where to Watch The Citadel vs Campbell Football Game Today

The Citadel Bulldogs and Campbell Camels meet on the gridiron for Thursday, September 1.

The Citadel vs Campbell Preview

The Citadel Bulldogs and Campbell Camels look to start their seasons on a strong note on Thursday.

Campbell comes into the season as a contender for the Big South Conference title after a 3-8 campaign in 2021. It will also mark Campbell’s final season in the Big South since the Camels will join the CAA next year. Along the way, Campbell head coach Mike Minter wants to keep bringing top recruiting classes, competing with Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.

“I wanted to beat him,” Minter said via ESPN’s David Hale. “Deion was the No. 1 [FCS class] the year before and we wanted that No. 1 spot.”

The Camels have a dual-threat quarterback in Hajj-Malik Williams. He has a strong target in tight end and NFL Draft prospect Julian Hill. Williams will need to watch out for The Citadel’s defense which has a tough defensive back in Destin Mack, who had five interceptions last season. Defensive back Dwight Lawrence, an NFL Draft prospect, also poses a threat.

The Citadel looks to roll up rushing yards with its triple option offense again. The Bulldogs averaged 268.3 yards per game on the ground despite going 4-7 overall.

VMI transfer Alex Ramsey will help The Citadel’s offense keep racking up yards on the ground. Running back Cooper Wallace should also make an impact for the Bulldogs.

The Citadel will need to contend with Campbell’s defensive front that includes defensive end Brevin Allen and linebacker Justice Galloway-Velzaquez. Allen is considered an NFL prospect with his pass rushing ability. He tallied 17.5 tackles for loss last season.

Camels defensive back D.J. Charles, also an NFL prospect, poses a threat in the open field or if the Bulldogs do throw the ball.

The Bulldogs will keep at least one unknown from Campbell going into the game — the starting quarterback. Either redshirt freshman Ahmad Green or Peyton Derrick, a Wofford graduate transfer, will start.

“I think I’ve got a pretty idea of who is going to start, but I’m going to wait until game day to roll it out there,” Citadel head coach Brent Thompson told the media via The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller. “So, there’s no reason to even ask about the quarterback question at this point.”

“We kind of came to a decision after the second scrimmage,” Thompson added. “It was a comfort and confidence that really led to it and some of that was my comfort and confidence level. It came down to the guy that can go in there and control and manage the game and execute the offense.”