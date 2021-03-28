How to Watch City on a Hill Season 2 Online Free

The new drama “City on a Hill” is back with its second season on Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some ways you can watch City on a Hill Season 2 episodes streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you're signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch City on a Hill live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only in the “Premier” package, but it can also be included as separate add-on to any of the other packages, and you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch City on a Hill live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch City on a Hill live or on-demand on the FuboTV app.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch City on a Hill live or on-demand on the Hulu app.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘City on a Hill’ Season 2 Preview

City on a Hill Season 2 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIMECorrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr is back, looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Watch the premiere on Sunday, March 28th at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #CityOnAHill Subscribe… 2021-02-23T21:10:41Z

From the minds of creators Ben Affleck and Charlie MacLean, “City on a Hill” is set in early 1990s Boston. It is a fictional account of what is known as the “Boston Miracle,” when a District Attorney came in to work with an FBI veteran to tackle Boston’s citywide crime problem and criminal justice corruption.

The show stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, and Jill Hennessy. It premiered in 2019 and then due to the pandemic shuttering most television production, the second season is being released in 2021.

According to the Showtime press release:

Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage. Season two also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe.

The eight-episode second season of “City on a Hill” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.