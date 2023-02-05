Clash at The Coliseum 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to kick off with the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

The race (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Clash at The Coliseum live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Clash at The Coliseum 2023 Preview

A total of 36 drivers will compete and nine will go home, leaving 27 to compete in the main event. It will b e 150-lap race with a break at lap 75. There will be a two hour practice session for all drivers leading up to the race to allow them to get a better feel for the track.

Potential favorites to win include Ross Chastain (Worldwide Express, Trackhouse Racing) and Joey Logano, who won last year and is the reigning series champion. Other drivers to watch include Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick.

Per NBC Sports, “The qualifying results will set the lineups for the four heat races on Sunday evening. The four fastest qualifiers will start first in the four heat races. Drivers fifth through eighth in qualifying speeds will start second in the four heat races, and so on. The four heat races are 25 laps each with nine drivers in each race, and they’ll set the field and lineup for the main event.”

“There’s so much history there,” vice president of marketing services at NASCAR Patrick Rogers said about the race. “They’ve had the Olympics, they’ve had Super Bowls, they’ve had the World Series, they’re going to have another Olympics there in ’28, and to be able to put the NASCAR brand and then an event on at such an iconic place … it’s just incredible. Just to walk through the tunnel or come through the peristyle area and see a completed racetrack was just super, super cool. … Then to see our cars on the track in a packed stadium such as that, it’s hard to put into words.”

Here’s a complete list of drivers who will be competing in the race:

#1 – Ross Chastain

#2 – Austin Cindric

#3 – Austin Dillon

#4 – Kevin Harvick

#5 – Kyle Larson

#6 – Brad Keselowski

#7 – Corey LaJoie

#8 – Kyle Busch

#9 – Chase Elliott

#10 – Aric Almirola

#11 – Denny Hamlin

#12 – Ryan Blaney

#14 – Chase Briscoe

#15 – J. J. Yeley

#16 – A. J. Allmendinger

#17 – Chris Buescher

#19 – Martin Truex Jr.

#20 – Christopher Bell

#21 – Harrison Burton

#22 – Joey Logano

#23 – Bubba Wallace Jr.

#24 – William Byron

#31 – Justin Haley

#34 – Michael McDowell

#38 – Todd Gilliland

#41 – Ryan Preece

#42 – Noah Gragson (R)

#43 – Erik Jones

#45 – Tyler Reddick

#47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 – Alex Bowman

#51 – Cody Ware

#54 – Ty Gibbs (R)

#77 – Ty Dillon

#78 – B. J. McLeod

#99 – Daniel Suárez