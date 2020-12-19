Clemson vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship 2020

Two of the nation’s top three teams will clash in the ACC championship when the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (9-1) Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Clemson vs Notre Dame online for free:

Clemson vs Notre Dame Preview

This is one of the most hyped games of the season, and with good reason. Both teams have played lights out all year, with the only blemish on Clemson’s record coming at the hands of this same Irish team in a double-overtime thriller on November 7. The 47-40 win came with an asterisk for Notre Dame, however: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Needless to say, this game provides both teams with a unique opportunity to prove who is the better unit.

“We weren’t perfect, obviously. You don’t have to be perfect. But just keep putting the work in, be consistent and we’ve done that,” Lawrence said this week. “Just to be here in prime time. … That’s been our goal the whole time … It’s different this year. We’ve already played them once and lost that game, so we’ve got a little bit more at stake and more fuel for this game, even more so than normal. So we’re super excited. I know I am. It’s a big challenge and just excited to get to play in a game like this.”

Clemson was also missing three key defensive starters the first time around: Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. all missed the November meeting, but Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly isn’t worried that the Tigers will have their full-fledged attack for this game.

“When we start to look at one player making a difference, we might be reading a little bit too much into it,” Kelly said. “It’s the ability for all 11 players to play at a high level. If he’s playing well, but three or four other guys aren’t playing at the same level, it negates it.”

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season, and he also has 465 yards and eight scores on the ground. Book had 310 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win over Clemson in November, and how well he performs here will be crucial.

The Tigers are allowing 18.3 points a game, which is 15th in the nation, and Notre Dame is scoring 37.7 points per contest, which is 18th in the FBS, so this has all the makings of an instant classic.